Don McLean Talks Mother’s Influence on New Album: “I Used to Sing at Christmastime for Her”

Receiving the name King of the Trail, Don McLean gained fame thanks to songs like “American Pie,” “Wonderful Baby,” and “Vincent.” Since his start in music back in 1964, the singer watched as icons like Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, and even Madonna recorded their renditions of his songs. In 2004, the folk singer received an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. McLean recently discussed working on his new Christmas album and what the future holds for the 78-year-old musician when it comes to touring.

Having released Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered in time for the holidays, McLean talked with Fox News Digital about how much the album meant to him. Its tracklist includes several holiday classics, including a remastered version of “Silent Night,” a song the artist said reminds him of his mother. “[It] was my mother’s favorite song that I used to sing at Christmastime for her. It’s powerful. It’s a powerful song,” he remembered.

Don McLean's New Christmas Album Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered Available Today! For Vinyl & CDs visit https://t.co/3WVMRjoWSN! pic.twitter.com/l7acvggmtT — Don McLean (@donmclean) October 27, 2023

While recalling growing up in New York and spending Christmas with his family, McLean noted the holidays are a special time to spend with loved ones. “I remember as a kid sitting around the record player and listening to music with my family. We all had our favorites, which we played over and over again.” As for some of the legendary artists who helped influence his love for Christmas and his new album, he added, “All the greats from Bing Crosby to Gene Autry influenced me—so I’ve included my version of their classics on Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered.”

Don McLean Looks to Far East

Besides preparing for 2024, it appears McLean is looking to head to the Far East, thanks in no small part to South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol. “As you may have remembered, the president of South Korea sang ‘American Pie’ to our president in the White House this year—it was a big story, and he got a guitar signed by me,” McLean told Fox News Digital.

For those looking to add some Christmas music to their holiday listening, McLean’s Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered tracklist includes “Blue Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day,” ” Let It Snow,” “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Rudolph,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Silent Night,” “The Burgundeon Carol,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “White Christmas,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

