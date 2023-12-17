Nicki Minaj Blocks “New Body” Release, Halts Kanye West’s Album Drop

Nicki Minaj has essentially halted the release of Kanye West‘s new album, Vultures, by refusing to give him clearance to include their collaboration “New Body” on the album. The two have frequently disagreed about the song, with Minaj claiming in an Instagram Live, “Why would I put out a song that’s been out for three years?”

“New Body” actually dates back to 2018, where it initially was to be part of the scrapped album Yandhi. West rerecorded it for his 2019 gospel album Jesus is King, including a new Minaj verse, but that version was also scrapped, with Minaj saying at the time, “I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know. We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it.” Additionally, it was set to be part of the 2021 album Donda, but was subsequently removed from there as well.

Nicki Minaj Tells Kanye West: “That Train Has Left the Station”

Now, West’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign has been delayed yet again; the album was supposed to be released on Friday (December 15). West posted a message to Minaj on social media asking, “May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.” Minaj responded in the Instagram Live, saying, “Regarding Kanye: that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

There’s currently no release date for Vultures, with West announcing a new fashion collaboration instead following his split with Adidas. The album is set to have collaborations with Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Young Thug, and more. Minaj, meanwhile, released her highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2 on December 8, a follow-up to her 2010 debut studio album Pink Friday.

West’s fans are supposedly not surprised there have been significant delays in the release. One of the biggest signs the album would not drop when it was supposed to is West quietly removing the listing from Apple Music. One fan exclaimed in disbelief on Twitter, “THEY ARE STILL RECORDING FOR KANYE WEST & TY DOLLA $IGN’S NEW ALBUM.”

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio