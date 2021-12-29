Don McLean Tips Hat to Taylor Swift & Opens Door to a McLean-Swift Collab

After the release of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” Taylor Swift broke a music record that she hadn’t set out to break: the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” became the longest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Swift’s song runs for an impressive 10 minutes and 13 seconds which toppled the former record holder, “American Pie.” Written by singer/songwriter Don McLean, “American Pie” held the title for the longest chart-topping song for almost half a century. Once McLean’s track was bumped from this position, the American Troubadour spoke out about the new title-holder.

“There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power,” McLean said in a statement after the news broke. “American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that No. 1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

Now, a few weeks after his initial reaction, McLean continues to praise Swift and even muses about future collaborations with the renowned crossover artist.

“Taylor takes the whole new form of entertainment to the peak by making these phenomenal videos and records and doing these massive tours that are successful, and so on and so forth,” McLean told People. “It’s really good for young people who want to get into this business. You can make it as a singer with a guitar if you figure out what Ed [Sheeran] did. And you can make it as a major rock and roll force of nature, which is what I call Taylor Swift if you want to do that.”

Further discussing Swift’s impact on the music world, McLean revealed his stance on a McLean-Swift collab. “Anything is possible if it’s done the right way,” he told People. “I’m always interested in doing anything.”

While we wait—perhaps a little impatiently—for the McLean-Swift collab to progress, McLean is gearing up for a 2022 tour. McLean has both North America and Europe shows scheduled, and you can check out the full lineup here.

“I want to get back to playing and living,” McLean stated. “This is my way of life. I’m like an old firehouse dog, I don’t know anything else.”

