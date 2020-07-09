Couchsurf Provides Track-by-Track Breakdown of ‘Don’t Be Sorry, Do Better’

If you click play on the tracks listed below, resign yourself to the fact that you will be listening on repeat for the rest of the day and/or looking for more music from Couchsurf.

Ripped from his bio — one of the most accurate bios we have read — self described as America’s Bald Headed, Beard Bearing, Twisty Mustache Dream They Never Knew They Needed, Couchsurf is not your everyday artist.

He homeless to Harlem, but has not gone unnoticed. Couchsurf has traveled the country performing everywhere from SEC colleges to Vans Warped Tour in 2018 and aims to inspire the world with positivity. Since breaking into the scene, his songwriting has amassed a dedicated following online. As a songwriter he has garnered millions of streams across multiple streaming platforms in the last few years alone.

Start with “Kung Fu” … it is a fast-paced, fun-filled banger that will be immediately added to your playlist.

Hundreds & Tree

“Hundreds & Tree” takes the scene of a night club in Atlanta, Georgia. Shit got weird when a mysterious woman seduced me in VIP and got me wrapped around her finger. I thought I was falling in love. She wouldn’t tell me her name and she eventually disappeared into the night. I never saw her again after that encounter and found the experience interesting enough to tell the world.



Kung Fu

“Kung Fu” is a realization of imperfection. No one is perfect…but don’t let other people’s opinion about your life keep you down. THEY AREN’T PERFECT EITHER. Only YOU know how your brain ticks on the daily. It’s important to learn from your mistakes and grow at your own pace.



Shook

First and foremost, I want you to love yourself. Guard your heart, but don’t be afraid to share it with the right person when the time is right. “Shook” is the story of how I met the love of my life. Neither of us were looking for love, but we found each other when we least expected it.



Change Your Life

This track was inspired by the lectures of marketing guru, Gary Vaynerchuk. I wrote “Change Your Life” as a call to action for those who feel like the world is against them. It’s time to stand up and fight for what you’ve always wanted. You won’t know what your life could be like if you don’t try to stop playing the victim and chase your dreams.



Don’t Be Sorry, Do Better

The title “Don’t Be Sorry, Do Better” should honestly be the motto of this project. This co-write with Survival Kit came from following Vans Warped Tour in 2018. I personally messaged over 10,000 Warped fans and drove my van across the country and back promoting and meeting them. We eventually landed nearly 2 weeks of gigs performing on the tour. Everyone involved was flat broke after a full summer of travel, but it was the spark that led me to where I am today as an artist.