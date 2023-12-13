Dove Cameron Used Sad Songs to Showcase Her “Personhood” on Debut Album

For Dove Cameron, a great deal of her life has been in the spotlight. Before she stepped into a recording studio to release her first album, she worked with the Disney Channel on series like Liv and Maddie and the Descendants franchise. That doesn’t include her list of feature films. Always lending her voice to Disney, she eventually branched out, releasing her debut studio album on December 1. And while she once knew the type of music she wanted to create, it seems that to express herself fully, she needed to take a different approach.

Discussing her LP Alchemical: Volume 1 with Billboard, Cameron explained how she wanted to steer away from sad songs and even ballads. “I always said that I never wanted to release any sad music or ballads, because I was really avoidant for a long time, like, ‘Everything’s happy! Everything’s so amazing!’ But I was not happy.”

Although Cameron wanted to share a different emotion on her debut album, she believed it was part of the process of becoming the person she wanted to be. “I decided if I was going to be a person, right? Your personhood and your life has to come before everything. If I was ever going to become the person I was going to be — and music is so important to me — I had to integrate what has happened so far and I have to write for me first and foremost.”

Dove Cameron Drew Inspiration From Iconic Artists

With the singer already working on the second part of her album, Cameron admitted to it having an entirely different tone. “I felt like I was writing the two halves in such different headspaces. Like, the first half was really about the ending of something and an entire year of my life and the processing of that that happened.”

While fans will have to wait to hear the new tone on her second album, Cameron teased some of the influences she drew inspiration from. “I’m having a big Beatles renaissance right now, big Bowie renaissance, big Iggy Pop renaissance. I think the second half of the album is going be a huge departure.”

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)