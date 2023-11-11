Dove Cameron Shares Dark Ballad “Sand” off Debut Album

Dove Cameron is drowning in “Sand” in her new single. The stunning ballad finds the actress-turned-singer on the other side of a broken relationship that left her holding the pieces of her broken heart. She conveys this feeling through such blistering lyrics as: I saw the end when we began / You couldn’t love the way I can / I tried to bargain with the stars / For more than half your heart / But you have more pieces of me than the desert has sand / And I have less pieces of you than I can hold in my hand, which she sings with delicate vocals over a dark, moody, and distorted melody.

Videos by American Songwriter

“‘Sand’ is about a person who I loved very much, and who I thought I was going to spend my life with,” Cameron explains in a press release. “It’s about the experience of having that seemingly perfect relationship end so suddenly and without warning, the feeling of shock and overnight disintegration of the future you built together, realizing no matter how much I gave of myself, I still had so little of him in the end, and the feeling of being unable to get back even the smallest pieces of myself that I had given away. I hope when you hear this song, it helps you learn to trust your instincts when you fall for someone, and hold out for the one where the more you give, the more they give. Don’t be afraid to lose the ones who can’t possibly see you, not because you aren’t incredible, but because they never could in the first place.”

[RELATED: Sean Penn, Dove Cameron & Sturgill Simpson Team Up with Diplo for Catchy “Use Me (Brutal Hearts)”]

“Sand” is the latest single off Cameron’s forthcoming two-part debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1, which she describes as, “A report from the void of my own personal experience with love, sex, loss, trauma, darkness, and eventually transformation and healing. I hope you hear yourself and we can meet in these moments in time together.”

Cameron rose to fame in the starring role on the Disney Channel series, Liv and Maddie. She’s also appeared in Austin & Ally, Shameless, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and more. She released her debut single, “Bloodshot,” in 2019 and had her first hit with “Boyfriend” in 2022, which serves as the lead single off Alchemical. The album is set for release on December 1.

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row