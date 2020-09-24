Today we bring our latest digital edition, a special featuring the artist H.E.R. The 23-year two-time Grammy winner discusses songwriting and her new Fender® Signature Stratocaster. As the first female black artist to be honored with a signature model guitar, she discusses the importance of learning music at a young age.

“I picked up a guitar when I was seven years old and learned a blues pentatonic scale,” she says. “I remember being nine in the grocery store with my mom and “Boogie Oogie Oogie” by A Taste Of Honey came on and she was like ‘you should learn this!’”

Download the digital edition, presented by Fender, here or click the photo below.