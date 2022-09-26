Dr. Dre Offers Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show – ‘Put the Right People Around You’

Powerhouse entertainer Rihanna will take on the prestigious role of performing during the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and Dr. Dre has some sage wisdom for her.

On Sunday (Sept. 26) – not long after news broke of the halftime show pick – the rapper and music mogul spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1.

Dre, who took up the Super Bowl torch last year, was ecstatic about the news, saying “Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine,” he added. “It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”

Joined by Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak, Dre’s own performance during the 2022 halftime show was legendary, but it was not without its pressures.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before,” he said, adding it’s all about preparation and surrounding yourself with the “right people.”

He gave similar advice to Rihanna, saying “Put the right people around you and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.

“All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show,” Dre added of his own show. “We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3,000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time.

“When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro,” he continued. “I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

The 2023 Super Bowl LVII will take place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Relive Dr. Dre’s star-studded performance from last year.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)