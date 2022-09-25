It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl

It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show.

The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Over the past few days, there was confusion about who might get the nod for the Super Bowl gig, with Taylor Swift’s name bandied about. Previously, Swift, a longtime partner with Coke, was unable to perform because Pepsi was a major presenting sponsor for the NFL’s big game. But now that Pepsi has been replaced by Apple as the presenting sponsor, rumors had it that Swift might get the job.

But it’s the new mother Rihanna who ultimately got the job.

The beloved musician shared the news on Twitter and her post quickly earned nearly one-million “likes” in a matter of minutes.

Jay Z, who has been a partner with the NFL in arranging the musical entertainment (Jay Z helped organize the popular performance last year) said in a statement that RiRi is a “generational talent.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The Barbadian Rihanna (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty), 34, along with being a popular performer, is a very successful businesswoman. She became a billionaire before her 35th birthday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” said Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”

The upcoming 57th Super Bowl will be held on February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

(Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)