Pepsi Releases Teaser Trailer for 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pepsi dropped a star-studded trailer to hype its upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance at the 2022 NFL championship game.

The teaser features some of the biggest names in music: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

In the video, we see each artist right before they get “the call” from Dr. Dre to amass and assemble. It’s almost like a cast of superheroes among the quintet. In the video, we hear a sample of each artist’s hit songs, from Eminem’s “Rap God” to Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair.”

The Big Game, itself, is slated for Sunday, February 13 in Inglewood, California. It will be broadcast on NBC.

The famed soft drink company shared the news on social media, taking to Twitter to write to its three million followers, “The most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT Film. Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. Watch on YouTube: https://bit.ly/PTCSBLVI“

Pepsi announced the star-studded lineup in September 2021. It’s a fitting one, given Dr. Dre’s ties to Los Angeles. Snoop and Kendrick Lamar are also from Southern California (Eminem is from Detroit and Mary J. Blige is from New York City).

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in a recent statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The show was put together by the NFL, Pepsi, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take centerfield for a performance of a lifetime,” said Jay Z in a statement. “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

