Dr. Dre Tells U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Stop Using His Music

A lawmaker is getting schooled on the law by a rap producer.

In a recent political video, United States Congresswoman and Donald Trump co-hort, Marjorie Taylor Greene, used Dr. Dre’s classic rap song, “Still D.R.E.” Now, she’s hearing from the famed rap producer who told her to stop immediately.

Dre has threatened her with legal action for using his music to, as he and his lawyers say, “promote your divisive and hateful political agenda.”

Howard King, a lawyer for Dre, sent a letter to Greene in the wake of her using his song in a recent video that surfaced Monday (January 9), saying, “Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

Greene posted the video of her walking to the House floor on Monday using Dre’s hit.

King also asked Twitter to block her post. Since then, Twitter not only did that, but it locked Greene out of her Twitter account.

King went after Greene further, saying, “you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Dre and King added, “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

Lastly, King gave Greene an ultimatum, saying, “please provide me with written confirmation that you have complied with these demands before January 11, 2023, by 5:00 pm EST.”

According to TMZ, Greene told the outlet, speaking about Dre, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

This is a developing story.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame