Dr. Dre Hints at New Songs: “I Did 247 Songs During the Pandemic”

Legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre has hinted at the release of new songs.

The 57-year-old artist is known for his work ethic, and that apparently, hasn’t slowed down. In fact, it may have only increased due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. In fact, he recently shared he has many—hundreds, even—new songs in the can, just waiting for a potential release.

In a recent video posted on Instagram on Thursday (June 30), Dr. Dre told another legendary rapper, Busta Rhymes, that he had many new tracks and that his studio was abuzz during the lockdown, telling Rhymes he created a massive 247 songs in quarantine.

Dre also hinted at a number of new albums, including with Snoop and perhaps even Busta.

“I did 247 songs during the pandemic, then we paused, did a whole album with Marsha Ambrosius,” said Dre. “That’s fucking nutso, that’s crazy. Then we came back… what did we do after that? Oh, I did the Grand Theft Auto shit and then we working on my n**ga Snoop. We two days in right now, we got, what, six bangers done? So, I don’t know. I wanna finish this shit and then start Busta Rhymes.”

Almost a year ago, Dre released a half-dozen tracks exclusively for the popular video game, Grand Theft Auto Online. Those tracks featured Eminem, Ty Dolla Sign, Snoop, and more.

To date, Dre is one of the most successful and popular artists to come out of the rap genre. He’s currently worth $800 million (and that number may have been higher had he not recently gotten divorced). He’s known these days as much for his Beats by Dre headphones as he is for standout albums like The Chronic and his work on the early Eminem LPs.

Dr. Dre was also part of the recent NFL Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mark J. Blige.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic