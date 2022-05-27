Drake Fondly Calls Sister Pop-Rock Group, HAIM, “the Beatles”

Drake engaged in friendly banter with pop-rock trio HAIM when he called the girl group “the Beatles” in an Instagram caption.

On Wednesday, May 25, Drake posted a photo of him with Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim in their first meeting. He captioned the photo, “Just met the Beatles,” while the four of them posed for a black and white photo. In response to Drake, the L.A. sisters shared the same photo captioned, “We’re the Beatles.”

HAIM kicked off their Women In Music Pt. III 2022 Tour on May 25 in Michigan. Soon after, the sisters made their Boston Calling Music Festival appearance. The rest of their North America Tour dates are listed here below.

HAIM North American Tour Dates: MAY 27, 2022 Boston Calling Boston, MA MAY 28, 2022 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA MAY 31, 2022 BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI JUN 1, 2022 TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN JUN 3, 2022 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL JUN 4, 2022 Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO JUN 6, 2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN JUN 10, 2022 UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, Canada JUN 11, 2022 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR JUN 13, 2022 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA JUN 14, 2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheatre Bend, OR

You can also catch them in Nashville on September 21 at the Ascend Amphitheatre.

The trio will continue the summer festival season overseas as they’ll play at major festivals like Glastonbury Festival, Lollapalooza Stockholm, Mad Cool Festival, and Down The Rabbit Hole. HAIM will also play at traditional venues at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, and at The O2 in London.

Additionally, Drake recently surprised the city of Montreal during Lil Baby’s festival set. The Certified Lover Boy artist took to the stage during his and Lil Baby’s collab “Wants and Needs.” Drizzy gained control of the crowd and performed multiple hits like “Girls Want Girls,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” “Nonstop,” “Headlines,” and “Knife Talk.” Watch below.