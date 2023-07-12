Haim Announce a Reissue of Their Debut Album, ‘Days Are Gone’

Haim has announced that they will be releasing a reissue of their debut album, Days Are Gone, on September 29. The album was originally released on September 27, 2013.

The reissue of Days Are Gone is in honor of the album’s upcoming 10-year anniversary. The new version of the album will feature bonus tracks and remixes of popular songs. The record is currently available for pre-order.

In addition to the reissue of Days Are Gone, Haim will be playing at the Bellwether in Los Angeles on July 17, 18, and 19. Buzzy Lee will serve as the opening act in all three shows. During the show on July 19, Haim will play their debut album in its entirety.

During a recent interview with NME, the band, which consists of sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim, discussed their mindset while deciding to release a reissue of their debut album. Este told the outlet, “We worked our whole lives to put out our first record, So we thought, ‘It’s the 10-year anniversary! Why the f*** not’. We also never shy away from an excuse to celebrate.”

During the same interview, Alana discussed the shock the band faced when Days Are Gone became a massive success. She said, “The crazy thing about ‘Days Are Gone’ is that the first thing that we ever came out with was the ‘Forever’ EP and we put that out on the internet without knowing how to promote things.

“We didn’t know how to get music out there. The only thing that we knew was that we were super proud of what we had finally created after being a band for six years at that point,” Alanna continued. “We had finally gotten a recording that we loved, and we were like, ‘Cool, we have this. What do you do with it?’ So we put it on the internet with absolutely no idea what was going to happen. And it completely changed our lives.”

Danielle discussed how she now views the album, saying, “It’s funny because whenever I’ll hear it, there are some things where I’m like, ‘Wow, that sounds so homemade.’A lot of the sounds we recorded in GarageBand. There’s a really cool mix of just like really kind of sh***y-sounding things, but I think it’s charming.”