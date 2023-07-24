Taylor Swift and Haim Surprise Seattle Crowd with “No Body, No Crime”

The first thought fans had when they saw that Haim was tapped to support Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour was the possibility of a live duet of “no body, no crime.” Swift and the sister trio finally gave the evermore track its Eras debut Sunday at a show in Seattle.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the evermore section of the nearly three-hour show, Swift and Haim came out to perform “no body, no crime” in place of “’tis the damn season” which is usually the first song Swift plays from the album.

The song calls to mind iconic murder ballads like “Goodbye Earl.” I think he did it but I just can’t prove it / No, no body, no crime / But I ain’t letting up until the day I die, Swift sings in the chorus.

Each of the sisters grabbed their instrument of choice (an electric guitar, an acoustic guitar, and a bass) and strutted out onto the stage next to Swift. Swift and Haim never disappoint when they take the stage together, as evidenced by the clip below.

Swift and Haim have been friends for a while now, continually performing together and collaborating in the studio. In addition to “no body, no crime,” Swift appears on a remix of Haim’s track “Gasoline.”

In 2022, Swift appeared at a Haim concert at the O2 in London to perform “Gasoline,” mashed up with her own “Love Story.” “I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that,'” Swift told the crowd in England. “And it looks like there are about 20,000 other people that also thought that, too.

“We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night,” she continued.

Swift is rounding out the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour. She will head overseas in August to begin the international leg of the coveted tour. Find her remaining tour dates, HERE.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic