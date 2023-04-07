Drake Releases First Song of 2023 Titled “Search & Rescue”

After a week of fascinating promo for the track, Drake finally released his new single “Search & Rescue” on Friday (April 7).

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

His first release of the year, the song is produced by up-and-coming instrumentalist BNYX, who has also landed credits with Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, and Yeat before this. Over the rhythmic keyboard loop and aggressive claps on the beat, Drake croons about needing a woman to save him from his current lifestyle.

Come and rescue mе

Take me out the club, take me out the trap

Take me off the market, take me off the map

I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em it’s a wrap

Throughout the week leading up, the Toronto-bred icon previewed the song a handful of times. In one snippet, the song’s interlude was revealed, which is a clip of Kim Kardashian speaking about her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022. Inserted just after the first rendition of the hook, the clip comes from a conversation Kardashian had with Kris Jenner during a recent episode of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy

Okay, that’s fair

Remember that

You didn’t come this far, just to come this far

Yep, I saw it on the internet

With Drake and West having a well-documented history of beef, although they resolved it with a joint concert in December 2021, fans assumed the two were back to being on bad terms after hearing the audio clip on “Search & Rescue.” However, Drake’s father Dennis Graham set the record straight. In the comment section of an Instagram post by TMZ, he insists the situation is being overblown.

“Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,” he wrote. “Why try and create a Kanye and Drake beef again???????????????”

Regardless of Drake’s intent, “Search & Rescue” could potentially be jumpstarting another album rollout for Drake. Having put out three albums in 2021 and 2022 combined, as well as preparing for his summer It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, it’s clear that Drake is incapable of taking his foot off the gas. Check out “Search & Rescue” below.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images