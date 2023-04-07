Billie Eilish and Labrinth Finally Share Collaborative ‘Euphoria’ Single

Euphoria fans have been asking for Billie Eilish and Labrinth to release their collaborative single, “Never Felt So Alone,” since it premiered on the hit series in its second season (2022). The two artists have finally obliged.

The single makes use of the series’ synth motif and Eilish’s pure vocals. The “Bad Guy” singer’s brother and fellow pop singer, Finneas, helped compose the song (per Billboard).

The pair performed the song together at a tour stop in Los Angeles at the tail end of Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour in 2022—ramping up excitement for the single even more. Before the song’s official release—save the live performance—the only version of “Never Felt So Alone” fans could revisit was within the show.

I thought you were my new best friend / Wish I knew better then / Who knew you were just out to get me? / My whole world just fell apart, the pair sing in the song’s second verse, mirroring the drama-filled second season of Euphoria.

Coming off of her Happier Than Ever Tour and the accompanying album, Eilish is set to perform at a number of major music festivals this summer including Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Lowlands, and more. Eilish revealed to Vanity Fair in 2022 that she and frequent collaborator Finneas were in the process of working on new music, but no other information about a release has been shared.

Labrinth shared a slew of singles recently: “Lift Off,” “Kill for Your Love,” and “Iridium.” The three songs will appear on his upcoming album, Ends & Begins. Labrinth pushed the album’s release in October, saying, “So I thought my album was done but I have a couple of things to add to complete the story. Stay tuned…..it will be worth the little extra wait.”

Labrinth has been the composer of the Euphoria soundtrack since the show’s premiere. He frequently taps pop stars to create featured singles for the series. Past collaborators have included Lana Del Rey, Tove Lo, and more.

