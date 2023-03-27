Drake Previews New Song with Up-and-Coming Producer BNYX

It’s starting to feel like Drake never leaves the studio.

Over the weekend, the Canadian icon took to Instagram to post a story of a song he was working on. With a laptop plugged into a DJ table, the video shows Drake playing the currently untitled song. Utilizing his sung-rapping voice, Drake offers a verse about the difficulty of finding a significant other.

I need someone that’ll be patient with me

Someone to get money with, not take it from me

They don’t even need to be as famous as me

I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be

Heard in the producer tag of the beat, the song is produced by BNYX, who is practically the producer for burgeoning underground rapper Yeat. Recently earning a Gold RIAA record for Yeat’s song “Out The Way” earlier this month, BNYX has been a rising star over the past year or so. Along with Yeat, he has helped make music for rapper-comedian Zack Fox, Lil Uzi Vert, and Coi Leray.

When re-posting Drake’s IG story on his own page, BNYX reminisced on the times when Drake influenced his production style. “I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look,” he wrote.

He also tagged fellow producer Sad Pony in the caption, who helped craft the beat for the Drake song. Sad Pony is an even more reputable rap producer, as he has landed credits on Lil Yachty’s recent album Let’s Start Here and Drake’s recent collaborative album with 21 Savage for the song “Jumbotron Shit Poppin.”

Since the summer of 2021, Drake has dropped three different studio albums, including the aforementioned Her Loss joint album with 21 Savage in November 2022. He’s currently prepping to hit the road with Savage as well for their It’s All a Blur nationwide tour, beginning in mid-June.

Even with all this going on, though, Drake is still hard at work crafting new music. It’s currently unclear when his song with BNYX will release and if it will be attached to an upcoming album. But, if his past couple of years is any indicator, it likely won’t be long until we hear from Drake again.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)