Drake to Release Collaborative Album with 21 Savage

A recent music video not-so-subtly revealed Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative effort.

“HER LOSS ALBUM BY DRAKE AND 21 SAVAGE OCTOBER 28, 2022,” flashes in bold across the screen mid-visual for another of the rap duo’s joint projects, “Jimmy Cooks,” which appears on Drake’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind. Just as the words suggest, the pair have plans to release more music together. Their first-ever full-length collaborative album, Her Loss, arrives Oct. 28.

Over the last few years, the pair have become regular collaborators and regular chart-toppers together. “Jimmy Cooks” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake’s “Knife Talk,” featuring 21 Savage, peaked at No. 4, with a handful of other tracks from the pair becoming hits.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Drake made a surprise cameo at a recent hometown show for 21 Savage in Atlanta. Together, they carried out the first live performance of “Jimmy Cooks.” The two also performed “Knife Talk,” and Drake shared his hit “Nonstop.”

Look for the album announcement in the Mahfuz Sultan-directed video for “Jimmy Cooks,” below.

Following Certified Lover Boy, which dropped in September 2021, and the surprise release of Honestly, Nevermind in May 2022, Her Loss will be Drake’s third album released in 13 months.

A few months ago, the rapper broke The Beatles’ long-standing record with the most Top 5 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. His release of “Staying Alive,” a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, debuted at No. 5, making him the record holder with 30 Top 5 singles on the chart, surpassing The Beatles’ 29. He also became the first artist to earn 100 Top 20 hits on the same chart.

