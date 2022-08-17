Drake Beats The Beatles’ 55-Year Top 5 Singles Streak

Drake has broken The Beatles‘ long-standing Billboard Hot 100 record streak with the most Top 5 singles over the past 55 years.

The rapper’s recent release “Staying Alive,” a collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, which also features heavy sampling of the Bee Gees‘ 1977 hit of the same name, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Drake his 30th Top 5 single on the chart, surpassing The Beatles’ record of 29. “Staying Alive” is off Drake’s seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, released June 2022.

In addition to breaking the Top 5 record, Drake also became the first artist to earn 100 Top 20 hits on the same chart.

Drake’s first song to make the Top 5 was “Best I Ever Had,” which peaked at No. 2 in 2009. The Top 5 single was followed up with “Find Your Love” and his first No. 1 that same year as a featured artist on “What’s My Name?” by Rihanna, both in 2010.

He earned his first No. 1 as a solo artist in 2016 with “One Dance,” featuring Kyla and Wizkid, off his fourth album Views.

Compared to Drake’s 14 Top 5 singles in five years, The Beatles earned their 29 Top 5 singles within the span of five years, 20 of which reached No. 1.

(Photo: Chris McKay / Republic Records)