Drummer of Iconic ‘90s Metal Band Quits Just Before Farewell Tour

Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande is exiting the band ahead of their farewell tour. Casagrande announced a surprise withdrawal from the band. Taking to Instagram, he announced he would not be participating in the farewell tour.

He wrote, “I would like to announce my departure from Sepultura. Being part of the biggest Brazilian metal band was one of the best experiences of my life. I just want to thank the band and crew members.”

Casagrande first joined Seupultura in 2011 as drummer. During his tenure with the band, they released three albums together. Casagrande is thankful to fans, but he’s standing firmly by his choice. He said his departure won’t affect the band’s legacy.

He wrote, “It was a story of almost 13 years, in which I had the opportunity to learn and contribute with every song, show and recording. These were years of great dedication, intensity and commitment. We did 3 studio albums very well received by the critics, countless shows on 5 continents and a lot of stories to tell. So, first of all, I reiterate my thanks to Sepultura and the fans for everything we’ve been through.”

He continued, “Maybe for the band’s fans it doesn’t make sense at this point, but decisions needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come. We are made of choices and they are not always easy. My departure will never erase my respect and gratitude to the band. There is a lot to come and I hope to continue making a lot of music and art. See you on the road.”

Sepultura Releases Statement

Fans weren’t the only ones shocked by Casagrande. His bandmates also expressed surprise by Casagrande leaving ahead of their farewell tour. They said Casagrande informed them he was leaving before the first rehearsal.

The band also released a statement. They said, “On February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project. The band were taken by surprise. Without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.”

The news comes after Sepultura announced the band was breaking up. The band explained they were having one final tour together. They said, “Sepultura has reached the end of the road and has chosen to depart via a conscious and planned death.”

They continued, “Throughout the next 18 months we will celebrate 40 years of existence together along with our loyal fans on a farewell tour across the entire globe. It will be a celebration of the past and the present for one final time.”