Slipknot Drummer Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Slipknot founding member and drummer Joey Jordison has died. He was 46.

His family issued a statement late Tuesday afternoon (July 27). “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician, and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021,” the statement reads. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.”

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.”

Born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, Jordison played on Slipknot’s first four studio records, Slipknot (1999), Iowa (2001), Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) (2004), and All Hope Is Gone (2008). During the creation of the band’s comeback album in 2014, .5: The Gray Chapter, he departed the band. In the course of his impressive career, he also played guitar with the likes of Rob Zombie, Metallica, and Korn, among many others.

Since the news broke yesterday, numerous colleagues and friends have shared tributes on social media. “So shocked to hear about the death of our friend and former bandmate Joey. He was a good dude and a monster drummer. We are gonna miss this guy,” wrote Rob Zombie.

“Joey was an incredible musician, songwriter, and a great guy. I met Joey in Dec 1999 and had the privilege of getting to jam with him a few times over the years,” shared Anthrax rhythm guitarist Scott Ian. “This pic was from a rehearsal for the Roadrunner 25th anniversary show. I got to play on Slipknot and Sepultura songs with these monsters—it was an amazing experience.”

Jamey Jasta, of Hatebreed and Kingdom of Sorrow, said, “You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp.”

A cause of death has not been released. Check out more tribute posts below.

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021