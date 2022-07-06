Dua Lipa Does a Leap-a to Paris Runway

Dua Lipa, along with Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian, hit the runway in Paris for Balenciaga.

The famous trio showed off Demna’s second couture collection for Balenciaga and attracted celebrities like Kris Jenner, Offset, Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, Euphoria‘s Alexa Demie, and Diana Ross’ daughter Tracee Ellis Ross to the show.

Balenciaga has a long history of recruiting celebrities for their shows. According to Vogue, Demna had rapper Offset and actor Isabelle Huppert on the runway and in the lookbook for his spring 2022 line. Beyond the runway, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, and Kim Kardashian strutted the double B logoed brand in their campaigns and even for the Met Gala.

Dua strutted the stage in a one-shoulder yellow dress, long black gloves, black tights, and heels. She sported a slicked back hair-do and winged eye-liner and was followed by Bella Hadid, Kardashian, and Kidman in silver. Dua isn’t an amateur when it comes to fashion shows. She was a brand ambassador for Versace and appeared in their ads. She did her first runway for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 at Milan Fashion Week.

Today in Paris, Demna Gvasalia unveiled his second couture collection for Balenciaga—and not only were there plenty of celebrities sitting in the front row, but walking the runway too. https://t.co/TxGRAiHax1 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 6, 2022

In addition to the fashion world, Dua Lipa has been a hit in the music world as well. She was featured with Young Thug—despite the rapper’s recent arrest—on Calvin Harris’s recent single “Potions” for his Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 album. Dua fits right in on the track with its clean guitar, watery synths, and rockin’ drums, adding her disco-pop sound to make this song a summer hit.

Dua just finished up at Roskilde Festival in Denmark and is making her way to Canada later this summer to begin the last leg of the Future Nostalgia Tour. She’ll play in Montreal and Toronto and then to South America in September. She’ll end the tour in Australia, hitting cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images