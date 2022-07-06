Wet Leg Reveals Soulwax Remix of “Too Late Now”

Wet Leg just released the Soulwax remix of “Too Late Now.”

Soulwax, an electronic band from Belgium, is known for their out-there remixes of indie songs for artists like Tame Impala, the Gorillaz, and MGMT. And now, they finally made their way to Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now,” remaking the indie rock song into an electronic dance beat.

The new rendition of “Too Late Now” possesses arpeggio synths and 808 drums along with vocal chops. These vocal chops lead up to the pre-chorus where Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale mumbles Now everything is going wrong / I think I changed my mind again / I’m not sure if this is a song / I don’t even know what I’m saying, giving it a techno-house feel while keeping the original flavor of the Wet Leg song.

“Too Late Now” is featured on Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album, which was universally acclaimed by critics. Upon its release, the album hit No. 1, outselling all other Top 5 albums together. It became the fastest-selling debut album since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

Wet Leg is set to open upcoming shows for Florence + The Machine and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. In 2023, they will open for Harry Styles on the Australian leg of his tour. Styles even covered a version of Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The duo just finished a legendary performance at Glastonbury Festival, but you can check them out live in North America on the dates below.

North American Live Shows

July 29th – Lollapalooza, Chicago July 30th– Mo Pop Festival, Detroit July 31st– Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts, Montreal August 2nd – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto August 4th – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver August 5th – Pickathon, Portland August 7th – Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco August 26th – Thing Festival, Seattle August 28th – This Ain’t No Picnic, Los Angeles August 30th – Aztec Theatre, San Antonio August 31st – Here And There Festival, Dallas September 1st– Tipitina’s Uptown, New Orleans September 2nd – Nelsonville Festival, Ohio September 3rd – The Plaza Live, Orlando September 4th – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta September 10th – Westword Festival, Denver September 11th – Ghost Ranch Festival, Santa Fe September 13th – The Depot, Salt Lake City September 15th – The Van Buren, Phoenix September 16th – Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas September 17th – Madison Square Garden, New York City w/ Florence + The Machine September 18th – Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park October 3rd – C3 Stage, Guadalajara October 4th – Lunario, Mexico City October 6th – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle w/ Florence + The Machine October 7th – McDonald Theatre, Eugene October 9th – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View w/ Florence + The Machine October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego w/ Florence + The Machine October 15th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles w/ Florence + The Machine

Photo by Hollie Fernando / The Oriel