Wet Leg Reveals Soulwax Remix of “Too Late Now”

Wet Leg just released the Soulwax remix of “Too Late Now.”

Soulwax, an electronic band from Belgium, is known for their out-there remixes of indie songs for artists like Tame Impala, the Gorillaz, and MGMT. And now, they finally made their way to Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now,” remaking the indie rock song into an electronic dance beat.

The new rendition of “Too Late Now” possesses arpeggio synths and 808 drums along with vocal chops. These vocal chops lead up to the pre-chorus where Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale mumbles Now everything is going wrong / I think I changed my mind again / I’m not sure if this is a song / I don’t even know what I’m saying, giving it a techno-house feel while keeping the original flavor of the Wet Leg song.

“Too Late Now” is featured on Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album, which was universally acclaimed by critics. Upon its release, the album hit No. 1, outselling all other Top 5 albums together. It became the fastest-selling debut album since Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

Wet Leg is set to open upcoming shows for Florence + The Machine and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. In 2023, they will open for Harry Styles on the Australian leg of his tour. Styles even covered a version of Wet Leg’s “Wet Dream” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The duo just finished a legendary performance at Glastonbury Festival, but you can check them out live in North America on the dates below.

North American Live Shows

July 29th – Lollapalooza, Chicago

July 30th– Mo Pop Festival, Detroit

July 31st– Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts, Montreal

August 2nd – The Phoenix Concert Theatre, Toronto

August 4th – Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver

August 5th – Pickathon, Portland

August 7th – Outside Lands Festival, San Francisco

August 26th – Thing Festival, Seattle

August 28th – This Ain’t No Picnic, Los Angeles

August 30th – Aztec Theatre, San Antonio

August 31st – Here And There Festival, Dallas

September 1st– Tipitina’s Uptown, New Orleans

September 2nd – Nelsonville Festival, Ohio

September 3rd – The Plaza Live, Orlando

September 4th – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

September 10th – Westword Festival, Denver

September 11th – Ghost Ranch Festival, Santa Fe

September 13th – The Depot, Salt Lake City

September 15th – The Van Buren, Phoenix

September 16th – Life Is Beautiful, Las Vegas

September 17th – Madison Square Garden, New York City w/ Florence + The Machine

September 18th – Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park

October 3rd – C3 Stage, Guadalajara

October 4th – Lunario, Mexico City

October 6th – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle w/ Florence + The Machine

October 7th – McDonald Theatre, Eugene

October 9th – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View w/ Florence + The Machine

October 12th – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego w/ Florence + The Machine

October 15th – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles w/ Florence + The Machine

