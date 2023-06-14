Duff McKagan Announces New Album ‘Lighthouse,’ Unveils Title Track

Earlier this year, Duff McKagan proved there is light in the darkness on his three-track EP, This Is the Song. Now, he’s found its source, a Lighthouse.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Guns N’ Roses bassist has returned with his third solo LP, Lighthouse, an introspective release that features the artist at his most vulnerable, soul-searching and laying himself bare across its 11 tracks. Today (June 14), he has offered a taste of what’s to come, unveiling the album’s title track with the news of his forthcoming work.

“The crashing….the cresting waves, the falling through of all that surrounds you,” McKagan poetically shared of the release in a statement. “Life sometimes tosses us around, and we feel the want of comfort and the pull of home. A ship tossed like a toy through the Cape, sails ripped and the wood groaning with the scraping of its ballast….a soul trying with all its might to find peace and a center. Find a lighthouse.

“I have my lighthouse,” he added, “its beacon swirling in the darkness with her warmth and promise of nurture, love, laughter, and all that is true. Won’t you be my lighthouse, give me light,…and bring me home.”

Listen to his heart-tugging new single below.

The follow-up album to 2019’s Tenderness, Lighthouse is set for release on October 20. The project finds McKagan in good company, featuring a cast of some of rock’s greatest, like his GN’R bandmate Slash, his longtime friend Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell, as well as the legendary Iggy Pop. See the album’s track list below.

Track List

1. “Lighthouse”

2. “Longfeather”

3. “Holy Water”

4. “I Saw God on 10th St.”

5. “Fallen”

6. “Forgiveness”

7. “Just Another Shakedown”

8. “Fallen Ones”

9. “Hope” (feat. Slash)

10. “I Just Don’t Know” (feat. Jerry Cantrell)

11. “Lighthouse (Reprise)” (feat. Iggy Pop)

Photo by Charles Peterson / Courtesy of Big Hassle