Stevie Nicks to Release Career-Spanning Box Set Featuring Hits and Rarities

Stevie Nicks has had a storied recording career since she released her debut solo album in 1981. The record, Bella Donna, launched Nicks into a newfound stardom alongside the fame she had already garnered as part of Fleetwood Mac.

Since that time, Nicks has released a grand total of eight studio albums and sold nearly 10 million albums in the U.S. In celebration of those lauded releases, Nicks will share a box set that combines all of those records as well as some deep-cut rarities.

The albums featured in the box set include, Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014).

Several albums were newly remastered from the analog masters for this release, including Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La.

Among the records are some of Nicks’ biggest hits from throughout her decades-long career, including “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (with Tom Petty), “Leather and Lace” (with Don Henley), “Stand Back,” “Talk to Me,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “If Anyone Falls,” “I Can’t Wait,” and “Rooms On Fire.”

The deep cuts will be combined into a separate album called Rarities. Many songs on the track list will only be available via the new release. A newly remastered version of “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” is available today (June 14) on all streaming services. Check it out, below.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will be available on July 28 as a 10-CD set for $99.98 and digitally. A limited-edition 16-LP version of the box set will be available the same day for $299.98. The vinyl set will be pressed on crystal-clear vinyl.

COMPLETE STUDIO ALBUMS & RARITIES

Bella Donna

The Wild Heart

Rock a Little

The Other Side of the Mirror

Street Angel

Trouble in Shangri-La

In Your Dreams

24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

Rarities

RARITIES

3-LP Track Listing

Side One

1. “Blue Lamp”

2. “Sleeping Angel”

3. “Garbo”

4. “Violet And Blue”

Side Two

1. “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star”

2. “Battle Of The Dragon”

3. “Real Tears”

4. “Sometimes It’s A Bitch”

Side Three

1. “Love’s A Hard Game To Play”

2. “Desert Angel”

3. “Mirror, Mirror”

4. “Inspiration”

Side Four

1. “Thousand Days”

2. “God’s Garden”

3. “Somebody Stand By Me”

Side Five

1. “Free Fallin’”

2. “Reconsider Me”

3. “If You Ever Did Believe”

4. “Crystal”

Side Six

1. “Touched By An Angel”

2. “Not Fade Away”

3. “My Heart”

4. “For What It’s Worth”

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)