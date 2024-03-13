Dweezil Zappa Announces Tour Honoring Frank Zappa in 2024

Dweezil Zappa has made a name of his own through his music career, but that hasn’t stopped him from honoring the best work of his late father, Frank Zappa. It’s been a whopping 50 years since Frank’s albums Roxy & Elsewhere and Apostrophe were released, and the rock icon’s son is going on tour to perform both albums in celebration of his father’s iconic career. The Rox-Postrophy Tour will span the US and it doesn’t look like any supporting acts have been announced.

The Dweezil Zappa 2024 Tour will begin on August 1 in Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theatre. Pending additional tour dates, the tour will end on September 11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico at Lensic Performing Art Center.

You can get tickets to the Dweezil Zappa 2024 Tour through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. Ticketmaster’s the spot to access the artist presale event, and you can get your code by signing up through Zappa’s website. The presale will kick off on March 13 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will start on March 15. If you missed the presale event, check out what’s available at Stubhub. Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about fake tickets or scams that often happen on third-party ticketing platforms. Plus, Stubhub might even have tickets available that are lower in price than face value. Who doesn’t love cheap tickets?

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage playing the music I love,” said Zappa, who hasn’t performed since 202. “I’m inspired to try new things and looking forward to playing with the best musicians I know. I’ll be bringing a hot setlist of Frank Zappa classics and personal favorites to all of the fans.”

Reserve your spot to see Dweezil Zappa perform some of his father’s best albums ASAP, as tickets won’t last!

August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

August 2 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre

August 4 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

August 6 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

August 8 – Seattle, WA – The Moore

August 9 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

August 10 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

August 12 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

August 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

August 15 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

August 16 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

August 17 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

August 18 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

August 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

August 22 – Newark, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

August 23 – Albany, NY – The Palace Theatre

August 24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

August 25 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

August 28 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

August 29 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

August 30 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

August 31 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

September 1 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

September 4 – Richmond, VA – The National

September 5 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

September 6 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

September 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

September 9 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

September 11 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Art Center

