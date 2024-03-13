Dweezil Zappa Announces Tour Honoring Frank Zappa in 2024

Dweezil Zappa has made a name of his own through his music career, but that hasn’t stopped him from honoring the best work of his late father, Frank Zappa. It’s been a whopping 50 years since Frank’s albums Roxy & Elsewhere and Apostrophe were released, and the rock icon’s son is going on tour to perform both albums in celebration of his father’s iconic career. The Rox-Postrophy Tour will span the US and it doesn’t look like any supporting acts have been announced.
The Dweezil Zappa 2024 Tour will begin on August 1 in Phoenix, Arizona at Celebrity Theatre. Pending additional tour dates, the tour will end on September 11 in Santa Fe, New Mexico at Lensic Performing Art Center.
You can get tickets to the Dweezil Zappa 2024 Tour through Ticketmaster or Stubhub. Ticketmaster’s the spot to access the artist presale event, and you can get your code by signing up through Zappa’s website. The presale will kick off on March 13 at 10:00 am local.
General on-sale will start on March 15. If you missed the presale event, check out what’s available at Stubhub. Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about fake tickets or scams that often happen on third-party ticketing platforms. Plus, Stubhub might even have tickets available that are lower in price than face value. Who doesn’t love cheap tickets?
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage playing the music I love,” said Zappa, who hasn’t performed since 202. “I’m inspired to try new things and looking forward to playing with the best musicians I know. I’ll be bringing a hot setlist of Frank Zappa classics and personal favorites to all of the fans.”
Reserve your spot to see Dweezil Zappa perform some of his father’s best albums ASAP, as tickets won’t last!
Dweezil Zappa 2024 Tour Dates
August 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
August 2 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
August 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre
August 4 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
August 6 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
August 8 – Seattle, WA – The Moore
August 9 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
August 10 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre
August 12 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
August 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fitzgerald Theater
August 15 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
August 16 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
August 17 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
August 18 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
August 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
August 22 – Newark, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 23 – Albany, NY – The Palace Theatre
August 24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
August 25 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
August 28 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
August 29 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
August 30 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
August 31 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center
September 1 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
September 4 – Richmond, VA – The National
September 5 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
September 6 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham
September 7 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
September 9 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant
September 11 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Art Center
