Jennifer Lopez Cancels Seven Shows on Her This Is Me…Now Tour, Including Nashville

Jennifer Lopez has canceled dates in seven cities on her This Is Me…Now Tour. She announced her first tour in five years this February, but now Ticketmaster has canceled shows in New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Cleveland, Tampa, and Nashville. There was no reason given for the cancelation. However, fans who purchased tickets for these dates will be automatically refunded.

The tour was initially going to conclude on August 30 in Houston, but that date has now been canceled, cutting the tour short. The final two shows will occur on August 16 and 17 at Madison Square Garden.

Her most recent tour from 2019 sold out across the U.S., but it looks like this one isn’t doing as well. According to data from boxscore reporter and analyst TouringData.com, Lopez has sold 58.38% of her total 147,698 tickets in North America. This drop in sales could possibly have led to the canceled shows.

THIS IS ME…NOW, @JLo

147,698 Tickets Available (North America)

58.38% Percentage Sold (28/30 shows)

12.7K Estimated Average Capacity

02/23/2024 General Sales Date — Touring Data (@touringdata) March 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s High Ticket Prices May Have Led to Low Sales and Cancelations

Fans on social media also cited her high ticket prices, claiming they were excited for the show but decided against it after seeing the prices. For example, an average seat at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida starts at $236, with the most expensive coming in at $389. The cheapest seats there are nearly behind the stage, but at least they start at $46. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the cheapest seats start at $89, and the most expensive, besides VIP tickets, start at $1,835.

One person on Reddit wrote, “Almost $400 for decent loge seats and $300 for far away loge and $250 for the balcony is EXTREMELY pricy,” citing prices at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Another user commented, “That’s Eras pricing.”

In addition to low sales, her musical film related to the album, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, didn’t do as well with fans as it was initially thought. The film cost Jennifer Lopez $20 million and starred Lopez as herself. However, the story was farfetched and unrealistic in most cases. While Lopez aimed for a “three-pronged attack on the world’s senses,” as she told Variety, it seems that her plan is not coming to the expected fruition.

Featured Image by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage