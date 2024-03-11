Sting Announces The Sting 3.0 North American Tour in 2024

Sting’s back on North American soil, and he’s hitting the road in fall 2024 in a trek across the US and Canada for the Sting 3.0 Tour. The rock/pop artist will be hitting a ton of different cities with support from his friends and collaborators, including guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. According to a press release for the tour, Sting will be performing the top energetic hits from his seasoned career, so this is a tour that Sting fans do not want to miss.
The upcoming Sting 2024 Tour will kick off on September 17 in Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit. Unless Sting decides to add additional final tour dates, it should come to an end on November 13 in Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern.
Ready to get your hands on Sting 2024 Tour tickets? A few different presale events are going to be hosted on Ticketmaster on March 11 at 1:00 pm EDT. This will include the artist presale (which you can get the deets on through Sting’s website) as well as Live Nation’s various presales for VIP tickets, Citi cardholders, etc.
General on-sale starts on March 15 at 10:00 am EDT. We recommend taking a look at what Stubhub has available once general on-sale kicks off. Stubhub is a great third-party ticketing platform for finding last-minute tickets, especially for sold-out tour dates. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to sweat about scams or fake tickets. They’ve got your back.
This is going to be quite an exciting tour for fans of Sting’s greatest hits. Don’t wait around to snag your seats ASAP!
Sting 2024 Tour Dates
September 17 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit
September 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit
September 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
September 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
September 27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (with Billy Joel)
September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
October 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
October 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall – Fenway Park
October 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
October 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
October 12 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
October 15 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor
October 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)
October 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (with Billy Joel)
October 28 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
October 29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre
November 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
November 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
November 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with Billy Joel)
November 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
November 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Photo by Catherine Powell
