Sting Announces The Sting 3.0 North American Tour in 2024

Sting’s back on North American soil, and he’s hitting the road in fall 2024 in a trek across the US and Canada for the Sting 3.0 Tour. The rock/pop artist will be hitting a ton of different cities with support from his friends and collaborators, including guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. According to a press release for the tour, Sting will be performing the top energetic hits from his seasoned career, so this is a tour that Sting fans do not want to miss.

The upcoming Sting 2024 Tour will kick off on September 17 in Detroit, Michigan at Fillmore Detroit. Unless Sting decides to add additional final tour dates, it should come to an end on November 13 in Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern.

Ready to get your hands on Sting 2024 Tour tickets? A few different presale events are going to be hosted on Ticketmaster on March 11 at 1:00 pm EDT. This will include the artist presale (which you can get the deets on through Sting’s website) as well as Live Nation’s various presales for VIP tickets, Citi cardholders, etc.

General on-sale starts on March 15 at 10:00 am EDT. We recommend taking a look at what Stubhub has available once general on-sale kicks off. Stubhub is a great third-party ticketing platform for finding last-minute tickets, especially for sold-out tour dates. And with the FanProtect Program, you won’t have to sweat about scams or fake tickets. They’ve got your back.

This is going to be quite an exciting tour for fans of Sting’s greatest hits. Don’t wait around to snag your seats ASAP!

September 17 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

September 18 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Detroit

September 20 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

September 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

September 27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (with Billy Joel)

September 30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

October 01 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

October 04 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall – Fenway Park

October 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 09 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

October 12 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

October 15 – Washington, DC – MGM National Harbor

October 20 – Miami, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

October 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome (with Billy Joel)

October 28 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

October 29 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

November 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 09 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium (with Billy Joel)

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

