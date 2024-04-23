Neil Young & Crazy Horse Extend 2024 Tour: How To Get Tickets

Folk rock legend Neil Young and his long-collaborating band Crazy Horse announced their upcoming Love Earth Tour a few months ago. The tour is set to kick off tomorrow, and the artists have recently extended the US and Canada tour with a few more dates! The new dates will bring Young and the band to brand new dates in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. If you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, don’t worry. We’ll give you the details on scoring seats.

The first stop on the Crazy Horse and Neil Young 2024 Tour will be in San Diego, California on April 24 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. The tour is expected to close on September 29 in Hollywood, California at Hollywood Bowl.

The majority of tickets and tour dates for this trek are available for general sale. For the newly announced dates, fans can get in on the artist presale event by visiting Neil Young’s website starting today. There will also be presale events on Ticketmaster for the new dates starting on April 25 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale for the new dates will begin on April 26 at 10:00 am local. The new dates are making waves at the moment, so there’s a chance they will sell out by the time the presale events end. If that’s the case, we recommend checking Stubhub for last-minute tickets.

Stubhub is a great resource for high-profile tours like this one because they often have a decent stock of tickets even after a particular concert has sold out. It’s worth taking a look!

Get your tickets now to see Neil Young and Crazy Horse live in concert this year!

April 24 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 25 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 1 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

May 2 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 4 – New Orleans, LA – Jazz Fest

May 5 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

May 7 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 8 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

May 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 14 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

May 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

May 17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

May 18 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

May 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

May 22 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 11 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest

July 13 – London, ON – Rock the Park

July 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Blue Cross Park

July 20 – Calgary, AB – Fort Calgary

July 22 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

July 23 – Burnaby, BC – Deer Lake Park

July 25 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater (NEW!)

July 26 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre (NEW!)

July 28 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (NEW!)

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (NEW!)

July 31 – Denver, CO – Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre (NEW!)

September 29 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Photo by Matt Kincaid

