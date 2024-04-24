Multi-Artist Experience Hendrix Tour Announced for Fall 2024

Experience Hendrix is, for lack of a better word, an experience. The multi-artist tour will feature a laundry list of stars celebrating Jimi Hendrix’s music and legacy, and it’s being heralded as the guitar event of the year.

Fans can expect to see performances by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Samantha Fsh, Dweezil Zappa, Taj Mahal, Noah Hunt, Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke of The Slide Brothers, Stanley Jordan, Ally Venable, Mato Nanji of Indigenous, Dylan Triplett, Ayron Jones, Artur Menezes, Mathias Lattin, and Henri Brown all on one stage. Plus, supporting acts are going to be announced soon. This is going to be a real star-studded event and a major one for Hendrix fans!

The Experience Hendrix Tour will begin on September 19 in Seattle, Washington at Paramount Theatre. The tour is expected to end on October 19 in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheater.

If you want to get early access to tickets, it looks like Ticketmaster is hosting a few different presale events as we speak. Artist, Platinum, Live Nation/Ticketmaster, and arena presale events are going to be available today and tomorrow.

Public on-sale will begin on April 26 at 10:00 am local. If Ticketmaster sells out, you can always try Stubhub. We tend to recommend Stubhub because they usually have some stock of after-sale tickets available for sold-out shows. It’s worth checking!

This is going to be a big deal for Jimi Hendrix die-hards. Get your tickets ASAP!

September 19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

September 20 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 21 – Forest Grove, OR – Grand Lodge

September 22 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre/Grand Sierra Resort

September 25 – Santa Rosa, CA – Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

September 26 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

September 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Smith Center

September 28 – Highland, CA – Yaamaya Theater

September 29 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

October 1 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

October 3 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell

October 4 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center/Ikeda Theater

October 5 – Albuquerque, NM – Mesa Arts Center/Ikva Auditorium

October 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center

October 9 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

October 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

October 11 – Ft. Worth, TX – Will Rogers Auditorium

October 12 – Tulsa, OK – River Spirit Casino

October 13 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 15 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 16 – Evans, GA – Columbia Country Performing Arts Center

October 17 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 18 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

October 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

