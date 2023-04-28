Ed Sheeran Performs “Thinking Out Loud” During Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial  

Ed Sheeran has been battling in court since Tuesday (April 25) against copyright allegations made by the family of Ed Townsend, Marvin Gaye’s co-writer on “Let’s Get It On.” While on the witness stand, the singer-songwriter whipped out his acoustic guitar on Thursday (April 27) to justify his artistic approach.

Videos by American Songwriter

The platinum-selling artist delivered “Thinking Out Loud,” his 2014 smash single from his second studio album, x. Sheeran only delivered a four-chord progression in the Manhattan courtroom to prove that his track does not have “striking similarities” to Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On.”

The family seeks money from Sheeran, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing for allegedly copying the track. Musicologist Alexander Stewart, hired by the plaintiffs, claimed that the first 24 seconds of “Thinking Out Loud” sounds similar to Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

According to BBC, the British artist continued to explain his songwriting process to the jury and to deny Stewart’s theory.

“I draw inspiration a lot from things in my life and family,” shared the Grammy-winning vocalist.

Sheeran said that he wrote the song alongside his longtime collaborator, Amy Wadge, at his home in England, shortly after the death of his grandfather. The love between his grandparents inspired the story behind the lyrics.

Initially, the track’s title was “I’m Singing Out Now,” he admitted. Eventually, the melody became the ballad music fans adore today. Sheeran revealed that he is a fast writer, who can crank nine songs out within a day. Ahead of the brief act, he apologized for his string work.

“I’m not the world’s most talented guitar player,” he said. “When I write vocal melodies, it’s like phonetics,” clarified the hitmaker.

Ilene Farkas, Sheeran’s attorney, mentioned earlier this week that musical elements are free to use without penalty.

“No one owns basic musical building blocks,” said Farkas. “The two songs share versions of a similar and unprotectable [sic] chord progression that was freely available to all songwriters.”

When the trial began, US District Judge Louis Stanton told the seven-person jury that dancing along is prohibited in the courtroom.

“We don’t allow dancing,” warned Stanton.

Kathryn Townsend Griffin, the daughter of the late songwriter, was not in court during the performance. The New York Post, declared that she “collapsed” while in court on Wednesday (April 26) and was brought out on a stretcher.

Her lawyer Ben Crump confirmed that she will be present at the trial next week and is “feeling better.” During the case, Crump received backlash from the judge for presenting emails from Sheeran’s manager that were not approved by evidence.

“Do you remember when I told you not to testify,” said Stanton. “It wasn’t very long ago, about five minutes ago. If you don’t follow my instructions, I will disqualify you,” he added.

A verdict has yet to be announced. If the jury finds the singer liable for copyright infringement, the case will go to the next phase. Sheeran will return to the Moynihan Courthouse in New York on Monday, May 1.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images