Ed Sheeran Postpones Vegas Show Due to “Challenges” with Equipment

Ed Sheeran has been forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas due to “challenges” with the equipment load-in.

Sheeran took to Instagram to announce the show’s cancellation, telling fans he was “so, so sorry” for the last-minute switch-up. “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load of our Vegas show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry.

“I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it,” he added. “I’m so, so sorry x.”

He went on to say that the Vegas show will be rescheduled for Saturday, October 28 and that all tickets will be honored at the new date.

“I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation,” he wrote in a separate post, adding the refunds will also be available.

The Sun provided more context to the “challenges” Sheeran wrote about in his post. Sheeran’s stage features a series of towers surrounding a 360° stage. According to the outlet, two of the towers were shifting around, threatening to fall.

“Health and safety is paramount at gigs of all magnitude and scale—but even more so at a 65,000-seater NFL stadium,” a source told The Sun. “The issue was with the floor rather than the stage itself but Ed and his crew battled for 24 hours to salvage the show.

“He was obviously gutted they couldn’t make it happen but it was completely out of his hands and the right decision to protect his fans,” the source continued.

Sheeran’s tour will continue on September 15 in Oakland, California. Sheeran only has a few more dates on his sprawling Mathematics Tour. After completing the North American leg, Sheeran will return home to the U.K. for a two-night stand at the Royal Albert Hall. Find the remainder of his dates, HERE.

