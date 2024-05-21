Abi Carter Dishes on Luke Bryan’s Eye-Opening First Words to Her After Winning ‘American Idol’

Fans lost their minds when singer 21-year-old Abi Carter took home the win on American Idol last week, with many noting that there hasn’t been a more deserving winner on the show in years. It was an emotional episode that left Carter on her knees when her name was announced.

Videos by American Songwriter

Judge Luke Bryan said that he had a “gut instinct” that Abi Carter would be the winner from the very first audition, according to Carter herself.

[Get Tickets To See Luke Bryan Live In 2024]

“He came up to me last night and he was like, ‘I think this is the first time the person that we thought was gonna be the winner actually was,’” Abi Carter said in a quick interview with Us Weekly about Luke Bryan. “And I was like, I can’t believe that just in that first audition, they had that idea of me and that amount of high hopes, I guess.”

Abi Carter Wins Season 22 of ‘American Idol’

During the finale, Carter performed an incredible rendition of her original song “This Isn’t Over”. She released the single shortly before she performed it live on the American Idol stage.

It was down to Carter and fellow singer Will Moseley, and Carter won the competition.

In the Us Weekly interview, Carter said she couldn’t believe that she actually won.

“I remember when it got down to it, and [Ryan Seacrest] was like, ‘And the winner of American Idol season 22 is…’ I was like, ‘Will Moseley, Will Moseley, Will Moseley,’” Carter said. “Like, it was just ringing in my head. There was no possible outcome in this. There was no scenario that I thought where it would be my name called at the end.”

Congrats to Abi Carter! We can’t wait to see what she’ll do with the rest of her career.

Photo via YouTube

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.