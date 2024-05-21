Watch Lana Del Rey Invite Jelly Roll to Join Her for “Sweet Home Alabama” Duet at Hangout Festival

Hangout Music Festival took place over the weekend in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The eclectic lineup brought artists from all genres together for a three-day festival with Lana Del Rey as the event’s headliner. During her set, she brought out several special guests. Award-winning country singer Jelly Roll was among them. They performed the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Sweet Home Alabama” together. Watch a clip of the performance below.

The collaboration was a juxtaposition of Del Rey’s stage show—complete with backup dancers—and Southern rock. On paper, it doesn’t seem like she and Jelly Roll would make a good match. However, the pair of top-notch performers came together for a memorable outing.

The Alabama crowd loved the pairing and the song. They sang, applauded, and cheered throughout the performance.

Lana Del Rey Poised to Make Country Debut with Lasso

Lana Del Rey is a celebrated alternative pop singer/songwriter. However, with her forthcoming tenth studio album, she’ll be throwing her fans a curve ball. With Lasso, Del Rey is taking a foray into country music. The release date for the album has not been revealed. However, when she announced it in January, she said it would drop in September.

She made the announcement during the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards on January 31. “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country,” she said. “It’s happening. That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years,” she added.

Del Rey has kept details about Lasso under wraps. However, we do know that Antonoff, a Grammy-winning producer and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator, produced the record.

In 2021, Del Rey revealed that she was working on an album of country covers as well as a collection of folk songs. “I went back and listened to ‘Ride’ and ‘Video Games’ and thought, you know they’re kind of country,” she told the publication. “Maybe the way ‘Video Games’ got remastered, they’re pop—but there’s something Americana about it for sure.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy