Ed Sheeran Gives Surprise Performance at Kids Recital in Boston: “You Guys Are Fantastic”

Ed Sheeran loves a surprise performance. The singer-songwriter has unexpectedly shown up in bars, a high school, and now, a children’s recital. Sheeran popped up in Boston to perform alongside a group of talented, young musicians at the Tobin Community Center. The moment came prior to Sheeran’s performance at Gillette Stadium.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran explained in an Instagram post alongside a video of the performance. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

During the recital, Sheeran performed an a cappella rendition of “The Hills of Aberfeldy.” “You guys are fantastic,” he can be heard telling the group in the video. “Thanks for letting me play with you.”

Check out the video, below.

Sheeran is currently on his sprawling Mathematics Tour. He has already broken records on the trek, playing his largest U.S. show to date in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show garnered around 82,000 concertgoers.

“Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife,” Sheeran said at the time. “I really don’t take this for granted.”

“My dad told me if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere, and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at Mercury Lounge in 2012 to 130 people,” he continued. “It feels like a dream today. I love you all, see you in Toronto.”

Sheeran is no stranger to breaking tour records. His Divide Tour in 2017 became one of the highest-grossing tours of all time. The trek boasted 8.9 million tickets and over $776 million in revenue.

The Mathematics Tour will continue for most of 2023. He will wrap up the tour in September in Inglewood, California. The two-hour show draws from his decade-long project – including the albums Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals, and Subtract.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images