Luke Combs Takes a Tumble and Falls on Stage at Levi’s Stadium, Plays it Off Like a Champ

What’s with country singers falling on stage lately? Tim McGraw straight up fell off his stage a few years back, Morgan Wallen took a tumble last year, and Luke Bryan’s always falling at his shows.

It looks like country star Luke Combs has just been added to the list of great country stars who can’t stay on their feet and fall on-stage. Thankfully, he’s physically fine and even had a sense of humor about the spectacle.

While the ACM Awards were going strong last week, Combs was on tour and performing live in California at a sold-out concert at Levi’s Stadium. The show was going well, but unfortunately, Combs fell backward while going into his hit song “Beer Never Broke My Heart”.

It’s likely that the dress boots he was wearing lacked some grit when they hit the smooth stage at Levi’s Stadium.

He’s a pro at being smooth. As Luke Combs took the fall, he made a “safe” motion that one would make during a baseball game. It was all laughs from there and the “Where The Wild Things Are” singer quickly recovered without any help. Combs was not injured by the fall.

Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour Is Going Strong

Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour has been going strong across the globe. Many spots on the trek have already sold out. Combs will travel throughout the United States for a few months before heading to Canada for Country Thunder Albert, then back to the States for a few more dates.

