Ella Langley and Riley Green Just Won a CMA Award—and the Show Hasn’t Even Started Yet

Tonight, the biggest names in country music will flock to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 59th Annual CMA Awards. Ahead of tonight’s show, the CMAs announced several winners this morning. The first award announced was the Musical Event of the Year Winner, which was given to Blake Shelton and Post Malone for their collaborative single, “Pour Me A Drink”. Secondly, the CMAs gave the Music Video of the Year Award to Ella Langley and Riley Green for the western-themed music video for their smash hit single, “You Look Like You Love Me”.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the announcement, posted on Instagram this morning, the CMAs wrote, “Roll the cameras 📹 A HUGE congratulations to the #CMAawards Music Video of the Year, ‘You Look Like You Love Me’ by @EllaLangleyMusic & @RileyDuckman 💞.”

Other than highlighting the pair, the post also featured the names of the directors: John Park, Wales Toney, and Langley. The other nominees in the category were Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Chris Stapleton, as well as Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson.

The Nearly Year and a Half Long Domination of Ella Langley & Riley Green

At last year’s CMA Awards, Ella Langley and Riley Green scored their first-ever CMA win. That night, the duo won Musical Event of the Year for, of course, “You Look Like You Love Me”. In addition to winning the CMA Award, the single also brought home two ACM Awards and a People’s Choice Award. Also, one of those ACM Awards was given to the duo thanks to the same video.

Released in June of 2024, “You Look Like You Love Me” became a crossover hit. Not only did it peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, but it also peaked at No. 53 on the Hot 100. As far as the music video goes, it had a similar result. Since its premiere in August of 2024, the music video has acquired 56 million views on YouTube. After tonight, that number will probably experience a bit of a jump.

To see what other country music giants win awards, make sure to tune into ABC tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic