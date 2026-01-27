Ella Langley Sets Release of Sophomore Album ‘Dandelion’: “Welcome to Dandelionland”

With the success of her debut album Hungover, Ella Langley spent the majority of 2025 capitalizing on hits like “You Look Like You Love Me.” At the CMA Awards, her collaboration with Riley Green brought her Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Langley also won New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards. And to end the year, she released her new song “Choosin’ Texas.” Not ready to ease off the gas just yet, the country singer announced her upcoming album, Dandelion.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking to keep her success going into 2026, Langley shared a special announcement on Instagram. “So excited to finally announce that my sophomore album ‘Dandelion’ will be out April 10th & the title track is yours this Friday! Welcome to Dandelionland.”

Only having to wait a few months before the album hits streaming platforms, Langley wanted to give fans a teaser with the title track. Releasing the song on Friday, January 30th, the rising star did more than offer a song – she revealed her inspiration behind Dandelion.

“Dandelions are masters of survival. Thriving in even the harshest environments. Often dismissed as a common weed, this unassuming plant carries the deeper symbolism of hope, healing and resilience. This next record to me has so much growth in it. I feel the most myself I’ve ever felt.”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Provides Phone Number, Tells Fans “Call Me!”]

Ella Langley Captures “Fireflies” With ‘Dandelion’

While channeling those emotions into Dandelion, Langley also made it for fans who might feel alone. “ I want you to dance, I want you to sing, I want you to be able to relate to these words where you don’t feel alone in your thoughts. I want you to not even worry about anything and daydream and listen to these songs.”

Passionate about writing lyrics that resonate long after the song ends, Langley not only “poured” her life into the lyrics but the silence that comes with fireflies and dirt roads. “To me, this record feels like fireflies in the summertime. It feels like windows down on a red dirt road. It feels like the best kind of Sunday afternoon.” She continued, “It feels like those days I remember as a kid where it felt like there weren’t enough hours in the day. This record is really a love letter to that.”

Although Langley will have to wait to see how fans react to Dandelion, the universe might have given her a sign. “I learned that dandelion tea is actually a natural detox for the liver. So a record called Dandelion after a record called Hungover made all the sense in the world to me.”

(Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)