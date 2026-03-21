Ella Langley Credits This Country Genre-Bending King as the Biggest Influence Behind Her Upcoming Project

On April 10, Ella Langley will release her second studio album with Dandelion. Coming off the heels of her massively successful hit song “Choosin’ Texas”, the country star was ready to extend her growing stardom into 2026. Produced by Langley, Miranda Lambert, and Ben West, Dandelion is expected to be the perfect soundtrack for the summer. Sharing her inspiration behind her upcoming album, Langley admitted to listening to a great deal of Ronnie Milsap.

Videos by American Songwriter

With a new album on the way and a tour following shortly after, Langley was gearing up for an unforgettable year. Currently on a press tour, promoting Dandelion, the singer was asked to share what inspired her newest album. “I was listening to a lot of 70s, 80s country, even some late 60s. Ronnie Milsap was a big inspiration for this record. If you show anyone a Ronnie Milsap song today and you ask them, ‘What genre is this?’, everyone would say, ‘That’s country.’”

Although Milsap is considered country music, Langley insisted at the time he had to fight against the label. “Ronnie Milsap wasn’t really considered country, and he kind of fought that a little bit.”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Reflects on Mental Health Breakthrough That Led to New Song, “Loving Life Again”]

Ella Langley Recalls Meeting Ronnie Milsap

While listening to Milsap, Langley watched a dream come true when she got to meet the singer. “ I got to meet him a couple weeks ago, and I asked him that question. He said, ‘I was just making music.’ And to me, that’s what music is about. That’s what I want to do for a living; I just want to make music — music that I love singing, too.”’

Excited to share her newest music with the fans who supported her over the years, Langley promised, “This next record is a lot of that groovy, fun — it’s definitely a summer record. We picked our timing well… It’s more confident than I’ve ever put myself in a record.”

As for Langley’s Dandelion Tour, the first concert will kick off on May 7 in Toledo, Ohio. The tour will feature special appearances from Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose, and Laci Kaye Booth.

With Dandelion on the horizon and a tour ready to follow, Langley is stepping into a new chapter of her career. And if Dandelion delivers on its promise, it could be the record that takes her to the next level.

(Photo by Adam Kissick/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)