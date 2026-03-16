Ella Langley Premieres New Song “Something Simple” During SXSW Set—and It Has No. 1 Hit Written All Over It

Back in October 2025, Ella Langley watched her career cross a major milestone with “Choosin’ Texas.” More than a single written by Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, and Joybeth Taylor, the song helped the singer make history when it topped the US Billboard Hot 100, the US Country Airplay, and the US Hot Country Songs charts. Nothing short of a breakout moment, the song cemented Langley as one of country music’s fastest-rising stars. But when performing at SXSW, she decided to showcase a new song called “Something Simple.”

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Coming off the heels of “Choosin’ Texas”, Langley hoped to capitalize on its success. Thanks to the song, she became the first female artist to top the Hot 100, Country Airplay, and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously. While feeling the pressure, it appeared that Langley might already have another hit on her hands.

Attending Spotify’s Top 20 event at SXSW, Langley wanted to make it memorable for those in attendance and her fans online. With her newest album, Dandelion, expected to hit shelves on April 10, the singer performed a brand new song called “Something Simple.”

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Ella Langley Got Everything She Wanted But “Something Simple”

The title might be confusing, given that there is nothing simple about Langley. But the title had more to do with the narrator longing for a simpler life. “Got what I wanted/But what if I wanna House on a hill, a horse in the yard/A dog at my feet, just picking my guitar/The sun going down, supper’s on the stove/A hard-working man, taking off his dirty work clothes/Well, I’m living the dream but what I’ve been dreaming about /Is slowing down just a little/When I lay there and close my eye/I’m lookin’ for something simple…”

Looking at what fans had to say, many commented on her upcoming album. “This album seems like it is going to have such a smooth 70s vibe and I dig it.” Another person added, “This girl is a natural talent. Love her.”

Again, Langley hasn’t fully released the tracklist for Dandelion. It’s unclear if “Something Simple” made it on the final cut or the studio floor. But either way, the debut gave fans a glimpse at what Langley has been working on. And with Dandelion on the horizon, Langley continues building on the momentum that first turned “Choosin’ Texas” into a career-defining moment.

(Photo by Adam Kissick/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)