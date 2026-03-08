Ella Langley Reveals the Career Advice She Got From Eric Church

Ella Langley got some words of wisdom from Eric Church. The singer, who opened up for the country legend on his Free the Machine Tour, recently revealed what she learned from him.

“He told me, ‘When this thing gets weird, make it about the music,’” Langley said while co-hosting the Country Countdown USA radio show. “He said, ‘I’ll never make another Chief. That was it. You get one Chief, and that’s what it is.’ Then he’s on to the next thing.”

Church isn’t the only artist who’s offered Langley some words of wisdom. She also got advice from Miranda Lambert, who produced her upcoming album, Dandelion, which is due out April 10.

“[She’s] such a godsend for me,” Langley said of Lambert. “I always wanted to produce a record with her. After we wrote ‘Choosin’ Texas,’ she was there for all the sessions.”

“She also was there for me to ask advice,” Langley continued. “She said to me ‘You are more important than this job.’ She made me care for myself. Having someone like that made me feel like I’m OK.”

With all of her recent success, Langley admitted, “It’s really cool to be me right now.”

“If you have a passion, whether it’s music or anything, trust yourself,” she said, “because it is the coolest thing to wake up and do what you love to do every day.”

Ella Langley’s Recent Success

Langley has a lot to celebrate as of late, including her song, “Choosin’ Texas,” nabbing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We did it!! Choosin’ Texas is the #1 song on the @billboard #Hot100,” Langley celebrated on Instagram. “I can’t thank y’all enough for what you’ve done with this song, it blows my mind every single day. Here’s to women & country music.”

According to Billboard, since 2000 only 12 women or all-female groups have charted in the Hot 100’s top 10 with a country song. The outlet added that just 1.7 percent of all top 10s this century have been country songs by women.

“Choosin’ Texas,” Langley’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100, is also the first song by a woman to triple up at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images