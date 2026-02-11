Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Hits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Ella Langley’s plea to her fans worked. Days after Langley asked fans to stream and purchase “Choosin’ Texas” to help push it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song finally landed in the top spot.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We did it!! Choosin’ Texas is the #1 song on the @billboard #Hot100,” Langley celebrated on Instagram. “I can’t thank y’all enough for what you’ve done with this song, it blows my mind every single day. Here’s to women & country music.”

“Choosin’ Texas,” Langley’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100, is the first song by a woman to triple up at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Country Airplay charts.

Three songs previously achieved that feat: Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” feat. Morgan Wallen, and Wallen’s “Last Night.”

The latest listing marks the song’s 16th week on the chart, following its November debut at No. 39. This week, it had 22.1 million official streams and 34.4 million radio airplay audience impressions in the U.S.

Ella Langley’s Plea to Fans

Langley’s chart success came days after she took to her Instagram Story to seek out fans’ help.

“Y’all have put me in a position to do something only a few females in country music history have ever done,” Langley wrote. “I’m getting told we’re neck and neck on getting the No. 1 and if we have one last push on iTunes we might make country music history!”

“I know we can do it,” she added. “Let’s do it for women & let’s do it for country music.”

According to Billboard, since 2000 only 12 women or all-female groups have charted in the Hot 100’s top 10 with a country song. The outlet added that just 1.7 percent of all top 10s this century have been country songs by women.

As for the top position, Carrie Underwood’s “Inside Your Heaven” hit the top spot in 2005, Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” did so in 2012, Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” achieved the feat in 2021, and Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” nabbed No. 1 in 2024.

Additionally, two country songs with features by women previously landed in the top position. “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves did so in 2023, while “What I Want” by Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae did so in 2025.

Langley’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, Dandelion, is due out April 10.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

