Elle King Suffers Concussion, Cancels String of Radio Shows

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Elle King revealed a recent spill left her with a concussion. As a result, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” star has been forced to pull out of a handful of radio shows.

“Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle,” King shared in a post on her Twitter account. “I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing.”

She revealed the accident happened while preparing a bottle to feed her son, Lucky Levi, late at night. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” she shared. “I tried to push and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things.”

See her post, below.

King’s upcoming radio appearances were to be in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle, however, she will instead be spending those dates in recovery ahead of her A-Freakin-Men tour.

In support of her upcoming release, Come Get Your Wife, her 2023 tour will kick off in February. See a list of dates, below.

Feb. 14 – New Orleans – The Fillmore

Feb. 16 – Atlanta – Tabernacle

Feb. 17 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel

Feb. 18 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel

Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. – Manchester Music Hall

Feb. 21 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore

Feb. 22 – Huntington, N.Y. – The Paramount

Feb. 24 – Boston – Roadrunner

Feb. 25 – Harrisburg, Pa. – XL Live

Feb. 27 – Cleveland, Ohio – Masonic Auditorium

Feb. 28 – Cincinnati – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar. 1 – Indianapolis – Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre

Mar. 3 – Detroit – The Fillmore

Mar. 4 – Chicago – TBA

Mar. 5 – St. Paul, Minn. – The Palace

Mar. 7 – St. Louis – The Pageant

Mar. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. – Uptown Theater

Mar. 10 – Denver – Summit

Mar. 11 – Salt Lake City – Union Event Center

Mar. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall

Mar. 15 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall

Mar. 17 – Stateline, Nev. – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

Mar. 18 – Sacramento, Calf. – Ace Of Spades

Mar. 20 – Tempe, Ariz. – Marquee Theater

Mar. 23 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater

Mar. 24 – Tulsa, Okla. – Cain’s Ballroom

Mar. 25 – Bossier City, La. – Margaritaville Resort Theater

