Elle King Suffers Concussion, Cancels String of Radio Shows

On Thursday (Dec. 8), Elle King revealed a recent spill left her with a concussion. As a result, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” star has been forced to pull out of a handful of radio shows.
“Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle,” King shared in a post on her Twitter account. “I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing.”
She revealed the accident happened while preparing a bottle to feed her son, Lucky Levi, late at night. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion,” she shared. “I tried to push and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things.”
See her post, below.
King’s upcoming radio appearances were to be in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle, however, she will instead be spending those dates in recovery ahead of her A-Freakin-Men tour.
In support of her upcoming release, Come Get Your Wife, her 2023 tour will kick off in February. See a list of dates, below.
Tour Dates
Feb. 14 – New Orleans – The Fillmore
Feb. 16 – Atlanta – Tabernacle
Feb. 17 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel
Feb. 18 – Asheville, N.C. – The Orange Peel
Feb. 19 – Lexington, Ky. – Manchester Music Hall
Feb. 21 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore
Feb. 22 – Huntington, N.Y. – The Paramount
Feb. 24 – Boston – Roadrunner
Feb. 25 – Harrisburg, Pa. – XL Live
Feb. 27 – Cleveland, Ohio – Masonic Auditorium
Feb. 28 – Cincinnati – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Mar. 1 – Indianapolis – Egyptian Room at Old Red Centre
Mar. 3 – Detroit – The Fillmore
Mar. 4 – Chicago – TBA
Mar. 5 – St. Paul, Minn. – The Palace
Mar. 7 – St. Louis – The Pageant
Mar. 8 – Kansas City, Mo. – Uptown Theater
Mar. 10 – Denver – Summit
Mar. 11 – Salt Lake City – Union Event Center
Mar. 14 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall
Mar. 15 – Portland, Ore. – Revolution Hall
Mar. 17 – Stateline, Nev. – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
Mar. 18 – Sacramento, Calf. – Ace Of Spades
Mar. 20 – Tempe, Ariz. – Marquee Theater
Mar. 23 – Austin, Texas – Austin City Limits Live At Moody Theater
Mar. 24 – Tulsa, Okla. – Cain’s Ballroom
Mar. 25 – Bossier City, La. – Margaritaville Resort Theater
Photo: John Russell/Courtesy of CMA