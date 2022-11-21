Buddy Guy Adds 13 More Tour Dates to “Farewell” Slate

Earlier this year, blues legend Buddy Guy announced a slew of tour dates.

The 86-year-old Guy said then that he would head out on the road for his Damn Right Farewell tour next year, beginning in February with a swath of dates and more that will soon be added.

Well, he’s since announced a baker’s dozen more dates.

The Chicago-based artist will start the spring section of his tour in Iowa City, Iowa on April 28. Then he will visit Peoria, Illinois on April 29 and Nashville, Indiana on April 30.

The tour continues in May with a gig in Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 9. Another in Clear Lake, Iowa on May 10. And Omaha, Nebraska on May 11. Corbin, Kentucky comes next on May 13.

In June, Guy heads up to the Northeast for a show in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on June 8, Florence, Massachusetts on June 13, Kingston, New York on June 15, and Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 16.

Two more shows are confirmed. Rochester Hills, Michigan on June 24, and Seattle, Washington on August 10. Tickets for these new shows opened on Friday (November 18). Fans can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Along with the above dates, see the previously released shows announced by Guy below.

Feb 17 – Rockford, IL – Coronado PAC

Feb 18 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre

Feb 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

Feb 24 – New Buffalo, MI – Silver Creek Event Center

Feb 25 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

Feb 26 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre

Mar 01 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge River Center Theater

Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mar 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Mar 11 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Mar 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

Mar 14 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre

Mar 16 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Mar 17 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall

Mar 20 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Mar 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Mar 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Mar 23 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts

Mar 30 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall

Mar 31 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall

Apr 08 – Tyagarah, Australia – Bluesfest

Apr 10 – St Kilda, Australia – Palais Theatre

Apr 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

Photo: Paul Natkin / RCA Records