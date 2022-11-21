Buddy Guy Adds 13 More Tour Dates to “Farewell” Slate

Earlier this year, blues legend Buddy Guy announced a slew of tour dates.
The 86-year-old Guy said then that he would head out on the road for his Damn Right Farewell tour next year, beginning in February with a swath of dates and more that will soon be added.
Well, he’s since announced a baker’s dozen more dates.
The Chicago-based artist will start the spring section of his tour in Iowa City, Iowa on April 28. Then he will visit Peoria, Illinois on April 29 and Nashville, Indiana on April 30.
The tour continues in May with a gig in Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 9. Another in Clear Lake, Iowa on May 10. And Omaha, Nebraska on May 11. Corbin, Kentucky comes next on May 13.
In June, Guy heads up to the Northeast for a show in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on June 8, Florence, Massachusetts on June 13, Kingston, New York on June 15, and Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 16.
Two more shows are confirmed. Rochester Hills, Michigan on June 24, and Seattle, Washington on August 10. Tickets for these new shows opened on Friday (November 18). Fans can get tickets via Ticketmaster.
Along with the above dates, see the previously released shows announced by Guy below.
Feb 17 – Rockford, IL – Coronado PAC
Feb 18 – Joliet, IL – Rialto Square Theatre
Feb 23 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
Feb 24 – New Buffalo, MI – Silver Creek Event Center
Feb 25 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre
Feb 26 – Evansville, IN – Victory Theatre
Mar 01 – Baton Rouge, LA – Baton Rouge River Center Theater
Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Mar 04 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Mar 05 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Mar 11 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Mar 13 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
Mar 14 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre
Mar 16 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre
Mar 17 – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Symphony Hall
Mar 20 – Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Mar 21 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Mar 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Mar 23 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts
Mar 30 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall
Mar 31 – Toronto, ONT – Massey Hall
Apr 08 – Tyagarah, Australia – Bluesfest
Apr 10 – St Kilda, Australia – Palais Theatre
Apr 12 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
Photo: Paul Natkin / RCA Records