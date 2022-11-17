Ari Lennox Announces 2023 North American Tour

R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is taking Age/Sex/Location across North America in the new year.

In support of her sophomore LP, Lennox will kick off her trek across the U.S. and Canada with a January 26 show at House of Blues in Las Vegas. She will wrap up the stint in late March with two hometown gigs in Washington, D.C.

The vocalist made waves with her 2019 debut album, Shea Butter Baby, but Age/Sex/Location marks a shift for the artist. Lennox called her recent release her Eat, Pray, Love journey. “It’s my honest goodbye to searching for love,” she explained in an Instagram post. “I got it right here inside of me. The end of searching for anything other than self-love and family. Pouring into me and giving the greatest love to me.”

Watch the star perform the songs “POF” and “Waste My Time” from Age/Sex/Location on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jan. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Jan. 29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Feb. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 11 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox

Feb. 14 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Feb. 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Feb. 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

Feb. 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Feb. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Feb. 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Mar. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Mar. 4 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mar. 5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Mar. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Mar. 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Mar. 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mar. 21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Mar. 25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Mar. 28 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

Mar. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage