Ari Lennox Announces 2023 North American Tour

R&B powerhouse Ari Lennox is taking Age/Sex/Location across North America in the new year.
In support of her sophomore LP, Lennox will kick off her trek across the U.S. and Canada with a January 26 show at House of Blues in Las Vegas. She will wrap up the stint in late March with two hometown gigs in Washington, D.C.
The vocalist made waves with her 2019 debut album, Shea Butter Baby, but Age/Sex/Location marks a shift for the artist. Lennox called her recent release her Eat, Pray, Love journey. “It’s my honest goodbye to searching for love,” she explained in an Instagram post. “I got it right here inside of me. The end of searching for anything other than self-love and family. Pouring into me and giving the greatest love to me.”
Watch the star perform the songs “POF” and “Waste My Time” from Age/Sex/Location on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Tour Dates:
Jan. 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Jan. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Jan. 29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
Feb. 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Feb. 7 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Feb. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 11 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox
Feb. 14 – Denver, CO @ Summit
Feb. 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
Feb. 17 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 19 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Feb. 21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
Feb. 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
Feb. 24 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Feb. 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Feb. 27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Mar. 2 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Mar. 4 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Mar. 5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Mar. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
Mar. 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Mar. 16 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Mar. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mar. 21 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Mar. 25 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Mar. 28 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
Mar. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage