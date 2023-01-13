Father John Misty Announces 2023 Headlining Shows

Father John Misty has announced a slew of 2023 headlining shows in support of his album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century.



The new shows kick off on April 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Neighborhood Theatre and span through May 7 with an appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival.

The 20-date run includes an additional festival appearance at High Water Festival in North Charleston, South Carolina on April 15, and additional headline dates in Wilmington (North Carolina), Roanoke (Virginia), Ithaca (New York), Port Chester (New York), Portland (Maine), Northampton (Massachusetts), Asbury Park (New Jersey), Norfolk (Virginia), Harrisburg (Pennsylvania), McKees Rocks (Pennsylvania), Cleveland (Ohio), Detroit (Michigan), Grand Rapids (Michigan), Cincinnati (Ohio), Louisville (Kentucky), and Birmingham (Alabama).



These new dates follow his previously announced UK and European shows, which run from February 25-March 17. For up-to-date information on tickets and shows, visit HERE.

Presale begins Wednesday, January 11, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 (10 a.m. local. Fans can use the code: BUDDY).

2023 Tour Dates – Late Winter (UK/EU)



Sat. Feb. 25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene [SOLD OUT]

Sun. Feb 26 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

Mon. Feb 27 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Feb. 28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

Thu. Mar. 02 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

Fri. Mar. 03 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

Sat. Mar. 04 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

Mon. Mar. 06 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

Tue. Mar. 07 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

Thu. Mar. 09 – London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Mar. 10 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

Sat. Mar. 11 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

Sun. Mar. 12 – Leeds, UK -University of Leeds Refectory

Mon. Mar. 13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

Wed. Mar. 15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Mar. 16 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

Fri. Mar. 17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester [SOLD OUT]



2023 Tour Dates – Spring (US)



Fri. Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre*

Sat. Apr. 15 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

Sun. Apr. 16 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre*

Mon. Apr. 17 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center*

Wed. Apr. 19 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater of Ithaca*

Thu. Apr. 20 – Providence, RI – Strand Ballroom & Theatre*

Fri. Apr. 21- Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre^

Sat. Apr. 22 – Portland, ME – State Theatre^

Sun. Apr. 23 – Northampton, MA – The Academy of Music^

Tue. Apr. 25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony^

Wed. Apr. 26 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa^

Thu. Apr. 27 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at the Forum^

Fri. Apr. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre^

Sat. Apr. 29 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre#

Mon. May 01 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater#

Tue. May 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe#

Wed. May 03 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s#

Thu. May 04 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom#

Fri. May 05 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Fine Arts Theatre#

Sun. May 07 – Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival



*w/ Omar Velasco

^w/ Loren Kramar

#w/ Butch Bastard

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns