SZA Announces 2023 Arena Tour

“Time to take this shit on the road,” SZA wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing the news of her upcoming tour.
The genre-blurring singer will take on arenas across North America in support of her recently dropped album, S.O.S. The 17-date run will mark SZA’s first time headlining arena-sized crowds.
Kicking off in February, zig-zagging through Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, the tour will conclude in late March, seeing support from Omar Apollo along the way.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 12 p.m. local time. See a full list of dates below.
SZA announced the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S. during her performance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
The follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2017 debut LP, Ctrl, dropped Dec. 9. The 23-song album features an array of musical guests across genres from rocker Phoebe Bridgers to the late Wu-Tang rapper, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
Five years after her debut, SZA made her return with “Shirt,” the first taste of S.O.S. and a tune she first teased two years ago. Listen to the song, below.
Tour Dates
Feb. 21 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 22 Chicago, IL @ United Center
Feb. 24 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 25 Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 27 Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 28 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Mar. 2 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Mar. 4 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Mar. 7 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Mar. 9 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Mar. 10 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Mar. 13 San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Mar. 14 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Mar. 16 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Mar. 18 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Mar. 19 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Mar. 22 Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Photo by Erika Goldring / WireImage