Eloise Alterman Revisits Old Wounds for ‘The Other Side’ EP with ‘SMI’

Eloise Alterman is one of the freshest voices from Big Yellow Dog Music (Maren Morris, Tenille Townes, Meghan Trainor, to name a few others). Originally hailing from Detroit, Alterman made the journey to Nashville with the intention of an artist’s career. Something that many don’t do from her home town, she went against the grain instead of going college. She opted for loneliness. Such a scary emotion that many wouldn’t think to turn into a strength.

After not knowing anybody from Music City, her loneliness became something to embrace and not to run away from anymore. In this episode of Surviving the Music Industry with Brandon Harrington, Alterman shares the cultural dynamic of Michigan and family, using her emotional past to write music and what it’s like to revisit old scars with their raw emotions. Her five-track EP, The Other Side, wrestles internally with these feelings of fear, danger, unreciprocated love in a relationship. Is it worth revisiting these emotions for the sake of art?

