Elton John Adds More Dates to his “Farewell” Tour

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Just days after his 75th birthday, Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, which will include added shows in Washington state, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and Arizona.

The new dates include July 24 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles. 

The final run of John’s Farewell tour is scheduled to kick off in Philadelphia on July 15 and now conclude with three nights at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19, and 20.

In 2023, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 with additional shows being added in Australia before ending the five-year tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” said John on social media. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me.”

He added, “I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour Dates
Sunday, July 24, 2022               East Rutherford, NJ                  MetLife Stadium
Wednesday, July 27, 2022         Foxborough, MA                      Gillette Stadium
Thursday, September 8, 2022    Toronto, ON                            Rogers Centre
Tuesday, September 13, 2022    Charleston, SC                         Credit One Stadium
Saturday, October 8, 2022         Santa Clara, CA                        Levi’s® Stadium
Sunday, October 16, 2022         Tacoma, WA                            Tacoma Dome
Monday, October 17, 2022        Tacoma, WA                            Tacoma Dome
Saturday, October 22, 2022       Vancouver, BC                         BC Place
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 San Diego, CA                         Petco Park
Friday, November 11,2022        Phoenix, AZ                             Chase Field
Thursday, November 17, 2022  Los Angeles, CA                      Dodger Stadium

Photo: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Art

Leave a Reply

The Top 10 DMX Songs

Women’s History Month: Triple Threat Female Artists Who Sing, Write, and Act (Part 2)