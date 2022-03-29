Elton John Adds More Dates to his “Farewell” Tour

Just days after his 75th birthday, Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, which will include added shows in Washington state, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, and Arizona.

The new dates include July 24 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

The final run of John’s Farewell tour is scheduled to kick off in Philadelphia on July 15 and now conclude with three nights at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19, and 20.

In 2023, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 with additional shows being added in Australia before ending the five-year tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

“It’s hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I’ll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States,” said John on social media. “This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me.”

He added, “I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour Dates

Sunday, July 24, 2022 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Thursday, September 8, 2022 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

Saturday, October 8, 2022 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

Sunday, October 16, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Monday, October 17, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Saturday, October 22, 2022 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Friday, November 11,2022 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field

Thursday, November 17, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Photo: Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Art